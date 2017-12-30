Man arrested after body, 'suspicious package' found in Oshawa home

A 45-year-old man is under arrest after a body and a suspicious package were found in a home in Oshawa Friday night.

Durham regional police say a 911 call from a citizen led them to a basement apartment on McMillan Drive near Bond and Centre streets around 7:30 p.m. where they say the body of an unidentified female was discovered.

Const. George Tudos declined to share the person’s name or age, adding that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Adam Jeffrey Strong, 45 of Oshawa has been charged with improper/indecent interference with a dead body.

Police said no homicide charges have been laid “at this time” but that the investigation is still ongoing. They would not say what, if any, relationship existed between the accused and the deceased.

Police said people in neighbouring homes were asked to leave for their own protection while members of the explosives disposal unit assessed the suspicious package.

An explosives robot was brought in and a loud bang was heard as police rendered the package safe, enabling bomb technicians to enter the home around mid-afternoon.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., residents were allowed to return to their homes and forensic investigators were given access to the scene of the crime.

Loud bang heard as police perform a controlled detonatation on McMillan drive. @CityNews pic.twitter.com/Ss4IvpSddH — Faiza (@CityFaizaAmin) December 30, 2017

A male has been arrested after a female body was discovered in a basement apartment in Oshawa overnight. https://t.co/OTiDRcbf20 pic.twitter.com/3DYsfPQpKF — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) December 30, 2017

With files from The Canadian Press