Man wanted in several random attacks across Toronto

A 35-year-old man is wanted in connection with several random attacks across Toronto, dating back to 2017.

One of the first alleged attacks happened on October 29 of this year in Thorncliffe Park.

Police say a man and woman were travelling in their car when they pulled to the side of the road to check for direction.

A man pulled up alongside them and allegedly took out a flare, handgun, and long-bladed knife before yelling at them and making threats. He fled the scene after the victims began recording the exchange.

The next two alleged attacks happened on Friday around 4 p.m. in East Danforth.

A 26-year-old man was walking his dog in Merrill Bridge Road Park when a the suspect began to allegedly chase him around with a sledgehammer. The victim was not injured.

Just 15 minutes later, Police were called to Danforth and Moberly Avenues after a man approached a 42-year-old woman standing on the corner with a sledgehammer and shouted at her. He got back into his car and fled.

Police believe the same man is also responsible for an incident that occurred in May of 2017 on the Don Valley Parkway near Lawrence Avenue East.

The suspect was driving erratically when a motorcyclist pulled up next to him. They got into an exchange and the man allegedly intentionally swerved into the motorcyclist, striking him. It’s also alleged the man drove over the victim before fleeing the scene.

Jourdain Durrant, of Toronto is wanted for all of these incidents and is believe to be armed, violent, erratic and dangerous.

He’s described as 6 feet tall, with a slim build and blond/reddish hair. He also has a short blond/reddish beard.

If you see him, you are asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately.