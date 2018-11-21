Man accused of Fredericton shooting spree to undergo psychological assessment

FREDERICTON — A Fredericton man accused of murdering two police officers and two civilians in an August shooting spree has been ordered to undergo a psychological assessment to see if he is fit to stand trial.

Matthew Raymond is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton police constables Sara Burns and Robb Costello, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright on Aug. 10 outside an apartment complex on the north side of the city.

He is alleged to have fired from his apartment window with a long gun, killing the two civilians as they loaded a car for a trip, and the two police officers as they responded to the scene

Provincial court Judge Julian Dickson has imposed a publication ban on any information or arguments dealing with the application for the fitness assessment.

Raymond sat quietly in the court during today’s hearing, occasionally nodding to acknowledge he agreed with points being made by his lawyer, Alison Menard.

The case returns to court on Dec. 4.

The Canadian Press