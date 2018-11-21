1 woman seriously injured, 1 man wanted in Mississauga stabbing

A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Mississauga.

Peel police were called to a residence in the area of Airport and Derry Road in Mississauga just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The female victim was found suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police are now looking for a white male, 6 feet tall with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a khaki top and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact police immediately.