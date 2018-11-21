Veteran Peel officer facing theft and breach of trust charges

A 17-year veteran of Peel Regional Police has been charged after a five-month long investigation into allegations stemming from an on-duty incident.

Sergeant Eric Malone was suspended with pay in June of this year after a member of the public made a complaint to the police service.

Malone is facing charges of theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and breach of trust.

Details of the alleged incident that occurred on April 15 in Mississauga have not been made available.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 17.

Another veteran police officer with Peel Region was also charged last week after a months-long investigation into two alleged assaults.