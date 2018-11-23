Brown pelican injured once in B.C., has been hurt and rescued again

VICTORIA — A brown pelican that was recently rehabilitated and released from a British Columbia SPCA facility in Victoria is once again receiving care, this time for a different injury.

Society chief scientific officer Sara Dubois says the large birds are only occasionally seen in B.C. and this one was rescued Monday near Victoria after being spotted in distress.

The pelican has a significant wound under one of its wings and while Dubois says it’s uncertain what caused the injury, it’s possible it may have been attacked by a dog.

She says this means another long-term stay for the bird at the SPCA’s wild animal rescue centre as it heals and it rebuilds its strength.

The centre’s website says the pelican was transferred from Vancouver on May 1 because it was skinny and in poor health and was released off Victoria in August after other brown pelicans were seen in the area.

The pelicans are common in California and Mexico and were on the brink of disappearing from North America after 1950 due to the use of chemicals like DDT.

“We often say we are lucky to be able to give wildlife in need a second chance at life but for this one brown pelican, we are hoping to give her a third chance,” the animal rescue centre says on its website.

Vancouver Island is at the northern-most point of the breeding range for brown pelicans, which are identified by their very long bill, elastic throat pouch and a two-metre wing span.

The Canadian Press