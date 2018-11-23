Jury dismissals in Atlantic Canada raise wider issues about vetting:experts

HALIFAX — Some legal experts say the dismissal of juries in two high-profile court cases this week raises issues around jury vetting in the digital age.

Both the Dennis Oland murder trial in New Brunswick and the trial of Halifax-area body shop owner Elie Hoyeck on criminal negligence causing death charges resumed by judge alone this week.

In the Oland case, a police officer accessed information about jurors he shouldn’t have from a database, while a juror in the Hoyeck case questioned why a Crown prosecutor searched her profile on LinkedIn.

Nicole O’Byrne, an associate law professor at the University of New Brunswick, believes both cases point to issues currently confronting the legal system.

She says in the social media era it’s easier to get information — and thus the temptation for police and lawyers.

Wayne MacKay, a professor emeritus at Dalhousie University’s Schulich School of Law, says the two high-profile cases suggest people aren’t clear about what is acceptable in accessing information and what is not.

Both law professors say they believe similar things have happened in other jury trials, but it just hasn’t come to light.

The Canadian Press