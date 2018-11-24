Arrest made in Six Nations triple homicide

An arrest has been made in connection with a triple homicide investigation of members of an Indigenous community in southwestern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police, with the assistance of the Six Nations Police Service, have charged 36-year-old Kirsten Bomberry of Six Nations of the Grand River with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

The bodies of 33-year-old Alan Porter, 32-year-old Michael Jamieson and 37-year-old Melissa Miller – who was seven months pregnant – were found in a pickup truck back on Nov. 4 about 120 kilometres west of their community.

Miller and Porter were cousins while Porter and Jamieson were “inseparable friends.”

Police have been tight-lipped about the deaths, saying they could not share most details for fear of compromising the joint investigation between the provincial force and officers with the Indigenous community. Police said that the grey Chevrolet pickup truck found with the bodies was stolen, but declined to share when or from where it had been taken.

OPP say the investigation into the trio’s deaths remains underway and investigators are currently searching the area of 4th Line between Tuscarora Road and Onondaga Road on the Six Nations land.

