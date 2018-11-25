Man, 23, wanted for attempted murder in Mississauga

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 23-year-old wanted for attempted murder in Mississauga.

Peel police say earlier this month, on November 10, they were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Delmonte Crescent and Brandon Gate Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a number of shell casings along with a suspect vehicle that had been damaged after colliding with several parked cars. No one was present at the scene.

The target victim of the shooting was later identified and was found uninjured.

The suspect believed to be responsible has been identified as Travon Edwards-Bryan, 23, of Mississauga.

A search warrant was executed on his home on Sunday, however he was not there.

Police now believe he is a threat to public safety, is armed and dangerous and evading capture.

He’s described as black male, six foot four inches with a medium build.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.