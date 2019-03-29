Loading articles...

Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight

FILE--In this March 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appears at a news conference in Chicago, after prosecutors abruptly dropped all charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, abandoning the case barely five weeks after he was accused of lying to police about being the target of a racist, anti-gay attack in downtown Chicago. Emanuel jumped to support his city after Smollett was first charged, saying the accusations against the actor "will never trump Chicago's collective spirit." When charges were dropped, a visibly angry Emanuel appeared at news conference and called the move by prosecutors "a whitewash of justice." He said Chicago "saw its reputation dragged through the mud." Emanuel's administration on Thursday sent Smollett a letter, ordering him to pay $130,000 to cover the cost of the investigation. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

CHICAGO — A battle’s brewing over Chicago’s demand that Jussie Smollett recoup the city more than $130,000 for an investigation into his report of a racist, anti-gay attack that police say he staged.

Signs are the “Empire” actor is determined not to pay it.

Chicago prosecutors this week dropped all criminal charges against Smollett, angering city officials. The city’s law office then sent a letter to Smollett demanding the payment.

It could all land in a civil court, where jurors would have to decide if Smollett staged the Jan. 29 attack.

The deadline for Smollett to pay is the end of next week. If he refuses, the city is expected to sue him.

Much of the same evidence would be in play in civil court, though the threshold for proving Smollett staged the attack would be lower.

Michael Tarm, The Associated Press

