Teen seriously injured in Rexdale shooting

A teenage boy was serious injured in a shooting in Rexdale in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call at Tanridge Crescent and Byng Avenue in the Albion Road and Islington Avenue area around 1 a.m.

Officers say the 17-year-old victim was in a car when he was approached by a group of men, who allegedly shot him in the chest and hip.

Emergency crews rushed the victim to hospital in serious condition.

Police are now searching for the suspects who fled the scene in a black, four-door car.