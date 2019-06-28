Saskatchewan's child advocate apologizes for harassment that led to suspension

REGINA — Saskatchewan’s advocate for children and youth has apologized following his resignation over harassment allegations.

“I would like to apologize to my family, friends and the children of Saskatchewan and to the staff members of the advocate’s office,” Corey O’Soup said in a statement released late Thursday.

The legislature’s board of internal economy had said earlier in the day that O’Soup had been suspended following an investigation. He then tendered his resignation.

Details of the harassment complaints were not released. A statement from the legislature said: “O’Soup’s suspension is the result of an investigation into multiple complaints of harassment.”

A statement from the O’Soup’s office said the behaviour involved him and one other individual in the office. The statement, written by media relations consultants, said it “primarily consisted of inappropriate electronic communication and was not physical in nature.”

O’Soup’s statement said he regrets the pain he may have caused.

“He believes all workplaces should be safe and free of all harassment and is ashamed by his actions.”

The board said the investigation was done by an independent investigator with extensive experience dealing with harassment complaints.

Provincial ombudsman Mary McFadyen has been appointed interim advocate.

“Harassment cannot be tolerated in any workplace, and certainly not in the office of a statutory officer of the assembly,” Mark Docherty, Speaker of the legislative assembly, said in a release.

“I want to assure the staff members of the advocate’s office, and of all statutory offices, that we support their right to work in a safe and respectful environment.”

The advocate for children and youth speaks up for their rights, interests and well-being. O’Soup had been in the position since 2016.

The Canadian Press