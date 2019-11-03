2 youths, 16, arrested in string of GTA robberies

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested in connection with three robberies over the last two weeks in the GTA.

Peel police say the first alleged robbery occurred on Oct. 24 at a communications and media store in the area of Mavis Road and Matheson Boulevard in Mississauga around 6:30 p.m.. The suspects wore masks and zip tied the two employees hands in the rear of the store. The suspects then fled the scene in a dark coloured sedan. It’s unknown if anything was stolen.

On Oct. 29 just before 2:30 p.m., the same suspects allegedly entered another communications and media store in Aurora in the area of First Commerce Drive and Wellington Street. Once again, the employees were allegedly forced to the back of the store and had their hands zip tied. The suspects wore masks and allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle with property from the store.

Two days later, on Oct. 31 at 11 a.m., the two 16-year-olds and a third suspect went to a communications and media store in Brampton around Airport Road and Bovaird Drive. There were three employees and two customers in the store at the time and the suspects, all wearing masks, allegedly demanded they go to the back of the store.

An altercation ensued and one of the customers, a 67-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the five people in the store had their hands zip tied and the suspects once again allegedly fled the scene in a stolen vehicle with property from the store.

Less than an hour after the alleged robbery, investigators found a stolen vehicle in the area of Finch Avenue West and Weston Road in Toronto.

With help from Toronto Police, the two 16-year-old boys were arrested after a short foot pursuit.

They have been charged with three counts of robbery and disguise with intent, one charge of assault causing bodily harm and possession of stolen property.