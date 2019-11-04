2 charged with attempted murder in Brampton hit-and-run

Two people have been charged with attempted murder after three people were hit by an SUV in Brampton last month.

Peel police were called to the scene on Elgin Drive near McLaughlin Road around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 after reports a white SUV mounted the curb, struck three people on a sidewalk and fled the scene.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a trauma centre where he remains in stable condition.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, an 18-year-old Brampton man and a youth were arrested and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, assault and failure to remain.

The minor cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police are continuing to ask for help from the public in the investigation by checking their home security surveillance or dashcam for footage from October 26 between 6:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., for a white Honda Pilot SUV.