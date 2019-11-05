Man found dead in stairwell of East York apartment building

Toronto police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found dead in the stairwell of an apartment building in East York.

Police were called to Eastdale Avenue near Danforth Avenue and Dawes Road just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a resident found the man, believed to be in his early 20s, in the second level of the stairwell.

Shell casings were also found at the scene; however, the weapon has not yet been recovered.

Det. Stephen Henkel said a group of young men were seen in the lobby of the building early this morning and prior to the shooting.

“There is indication that the individuals were in the lobby between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.,” he said.

It was initially reported that the homicide unit had not taken over the investigation but Henkel said, “There’s no mistaking this was a homicide.”

This is city’s 62nd homicide of the year.