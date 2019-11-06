Karygiannis blames 'clerical error' for ousting over election overspending

Jim Karygiannis hinted that he will fight to be re-instated as the councillor for Ward 22 after he was ousted from the position over election overspending.

According to the City of Toronto, Karygiannis’ financial statement for the 2018 election showed that he exceeded the allowable spending amount by more than $25,000, leading to his removal as the councillor for Ward 22.

But in a statement, Karygiannis said it was a “clerical error” in paperwork and hinted that he would fight the decision.

“I am in contact with my solicitor and auditor in order to correct the error,” he said. “I look forward to continuing my work City of Toronto Councillor for Ward 22 and serving the people of Scarborough-Agincourt.”

Karygiannis was notified of his removal from council by the City Clerk on Wednesday.

In a release, City of Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross said Karygiannis violated the Municipal Elections Act.

“Mr. Karygiannis is in default of the Act and is disqualified from being elected or appointed to any office until after the 2022 municipal election,” the release stated.

“The City Clerk will report to Toronto City Council at its next meeting on November 26, outlining next steps with respect to declaring the seat vacant, as prescribed by the City of Toronto Act, 2006. In the interim, staff in the Ward 22 office will continue to support residents in the ward, and will report to the City Clerk until the office is filled by appointment or by-election.”

Mayor John Tory released a statement, calling the news “sudden and shocking.”

“(It’s) an unfortunate situation for everyone involved, including the councillor, his office staff, the City Clerk, and the residents he was elected to serve.

“Councillor Karygiannis worked hard over the last five years at City Hall to serve the residents of Scarborough-Agincourt. I will be working to make sure those residents continue to be well-served by the City.”