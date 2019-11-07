Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Winnipeg police upgrade charge to murder in stabbing of 3 year old
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 7, 2019 12:03 pm EST
Bianca Smith, aunt of Hunter Straight-Smith, holds a photo of the three-year-old who was allegedly stabbed by his mother's ex-boyfriend on the weekend in Winnipeg as she sits outside the hospital in-between visits to the little boy who remains in a critical condition Thursday, October 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
WINNIPEG – Police in Winnipeg have upgraded a charge in the death of a three-year-old boy to second-degree murder.
Daniel Jensen had been charged with attempted murder after the sleeping boy was stabbed multiple times in a home last week.
Hunter Haze Straight-Smith suffered severe brain damage and died on Saturday after his family decided to take him off life support.
WATCH: Remembering Hunter Haze Straight-Smith
A relative said Hunter’s mother had been in an on-again-off-again relationship with Jensen, but he was not the boy’s father.
Investigators have said they believe there was an argument between Hunter’s mother and Jensen before the attack.
Police allege Jensen then walked to the home where Hunter was asleep and stabbed him several times.
