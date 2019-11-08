2nd suspect charged in shooting that injured 5 teens

A 21-year-old Toronto man has become the second person charged in a shooting that left five teenagers injured in northwest Toronto.

Police said the victims were all in the hallway of a complex near Black Creek and Trethewey Drive around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, when three suspects showed up and two of them opened fire on the group.

Four people were transported to hospital, three of them via emergency run. Their injuries ranged from serious to critical. A fifth victim showed up later in hospital.

Investigators said the victims, two females aged 16 and 17 and three males aged 16 to 18, were targeted.

Malik Mohamed, 21, of Toronto was originally arrested by Barrie police on Wednesday in connection with an unrelated matter. He was allegedly in possession of two loaded semi-automatic handguns at the time of his arrest.

He has since been charged with five counts of attempted murder and eight firearm-related offences.

Andre Cunningham, 20, of Toronto, was charged earlier this week in connection with the shooting.

He was expected to appear in court on Friday morning.