Teenage girl injured in shooting near Finch and Weston Road
by News Staff
Posted Nov 8, 2019 5:30 am EST
Last Updated Nov 8, 2019 at 6:59 am EST
Toronto police outside an apartment on Finch Avenue after a teenage girl was shot in both legs, Nov. 8, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
A 14-year-old girl is in hospital after a shooting in the Finch Avenue and Weston Road area.
Emergency crews were called to the scene at an apartment building on Finch just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Police told 680 NEWS the girl was in an apartment with five males when one of them pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger. The bullet went through both of the girl’s legs.
The males fled the scene.
The girl was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
No description of the suspect has been released but police say he is known to authorities.
