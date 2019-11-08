Teenage girl injured in shooting near Finch and Weston Road

A 14-year-old girl is in hospital after a shooting in the Finch Avenue and Weston Road area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at an apartment building on Finch just before 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police told 680 NEWS the girl was in an apartment with five males when one of them pulled out a gun and pulled the trigger. The bullet went through both of the girl’s legs.

The males fled the scene.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

No description of the suspect has been released but police say he is known to authorities.