Birthday boy meets the Leafs at morning skate

It’s become a birthday to remember for an 11-year-old Maple Leafs fan.

Kade Foster has received an overwhelming outpouring of support after his father tweeted out a photo of his son and asked his friends to show him some love, tagging Maple Leafs stars Mitch Marner and John Tavares after none of his friends showed up his birthday party.

Tavares and the Maple Leafs decided to reach out to Kade and gave him the chance to meet his heroes on Saturday ahead of Toronto’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Leafs posted a video Saturday morning of Kade and his family joining the team for the morning skate and posing for a photo for the team.

Air Canada also tweeted earlier this week that they would be flying the Newfoundland and Labrador natives to Toronto for the game, saying “with a big surprise coming from the Maple Leafs, we thought you could use a lift to the party. #HappyBirthdayKade.”

The tweet has received 50,000 responses, including messages from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.