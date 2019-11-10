Loading articles...

NewsAlert: Sportsnet apologizes for Don Cherry's anti-immigrant comments

Hockey commentator Don Cherry is shown in Toronto on February 15, 2011. Cherry says he's frustrated about the lack of visible poppies being worn by new Canadians ahead of Remembrance Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

TORONTO — Sportsnet has apologized for TV commentator Don Cherry’s remarks on Saturday night’s Coach’s Corner segment.

The network says Cherry’s remarks are discriminatory and offensive and do not represent Sportsnet’s values.

Cherry complained that he rarely sees people he believes to be new immigrants wearing poppies ahead of Remembrance Day.

More to come.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.