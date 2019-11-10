Police investigating after body found in burnt out car in Scarborough

Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in a burnt out vehicle in the parking lot of Bluffer’s Park.

Police say they received a call just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire in the Brimley Road and Bluffer’s Park area.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and that’s when the body was discovered.

Police say they are treating the incident as suspicious.

No other injuries have been reported.