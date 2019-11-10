Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police investigating after body found in burnt out car in Scarborough
by News Staff
Posted Nov 10, 2019 2:15 pm EST
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in a burnt out vehicle in the parking lot of Bluffer’s Park.
Police say they received a call just before 12:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle fire in the Brimley Road and Bluffer’s Park area.
Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and that’s when the body was discovered.
Police say they are treating the incident as suspicious.
No other injuries have been reported.
