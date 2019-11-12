NewsAlert: Parliament set to reconvene with Speaker election on Dec. 5

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lay out priorities for his new minority government on Dec. 5.

The Prime Minister’s Office says that is the day the House of Commons will convene for the first time since the October election.

On the same day, members of Parliament will elect a Speaker from their ranks and then hear the government’s throne speech.

Trudeau’s office made the announcement today ahead of a meeting with Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer.

Scheer had wanted the House of Commons to begin sitting on Nov. 25, five days after Trudeau is scheduled to announce his new cabinet.

Scheer plans to use the meeting to lay out his Conservative party’s priorities for the next session of Parliament.

The Canadian Press