Jagmeet Singh to lay out NDP priorities in meeting with Trudeau Thursday

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, when he will try to leverage his party’s position in a minority Parliament into policies and laws that reflect New Democrat platform commitments.

Singh has said his first priority will be to get Liberal support for the immediate creation of a universal pharmacare program.

He is also expected to push Trudeau to drop the legal challenge of a recent Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling that ordered Ottawa to pay billions of dollars in compensation for Indigenous children wrongly placed in foster care.

The NDP was reduced to fourth place in the House of Commons behind the Liberals, Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois when it won just 24 seats, down from the 39 it held before the Oct. 21 vote.

Despite these losses, party and caucus members celebrated on election night and have viewed the re-opening of Parliament in December as a positive for the party.

Re-elected MP Peter Julian says working in a minority gives his caucus more opportunity to get NDP priorities on the agenda, pointing to past minority governments in Ottawa that saw the NDP push progressive initiatives such as universal medicare and the Canada Pension Plan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2019.

The Canadian Press