Man seriously injured in Roncesvalles Avenue-area stabbing

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue area Thursday night.

EMS said they transported a man with life-threatening injuries from the area at around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

