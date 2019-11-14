Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman in hospital, dog missing after house fire in Mississauga
by News staff
Posted Nov 14, 2019 5:49 am EST
Firefighters are the scene of a house fire on Russett Road in Mississauga on Nov. 14, 2019. CITYNEWS/Bert Dandy
A woman has been taken to hospital for serious smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a home in Mississauga.
Peel police said the fire started in the back bedroom of a home on Russett Road, near Dixie Road and the QEW, just before 3 a.m. on Thursday.
They said three people were inside the home at the time. They all got out safely, but one of them ran back in to get their dog.
Police pulled the woman out of the home. Her injuries are not-life-threatening.
The dog has still not been found.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
