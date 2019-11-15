5-alarm fire at North York high rise sends 1 person hospital

A five-alarm blaze at a North York apartment has sent one person to hospital but left an unknown number of residents displaced.

Fire crews were called to the apartment complex on Gosford Boulevard near Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West at around 5:30 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames could be seen billowing out from several units on the 7th, 8th and 9th floors of the 15 storey building.

“I heard some screaming, I smelled some smoke and I looked out my balcony and two floors above me there was fire just billowing out from the balcony,” said resident Felix Gomez, who sought shelter with his dogs in his car while firefighters fought the blaze.

“I’m a little shook up but I’m not complaining because, like I said, I just feel bad for the families who probably lost everything in their apartment and they have nowhere to stay tonight. I’m lucky enough that I don’t think my unit got any damage.”

Fire crews say six people had to be rescued from the building and one of them was transported to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Four hours after firefighters arrived, the inferno was declared under control. At the height of the blaze up to 22 fire trucks and 100 firefighters were on the scene.

“We have crews inside the building, moving floor-to-floor and suite-to-suite doing checks on anyone still inside the building making sure that we identify anyone that may need assistance, said Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

“We have a long night ahead of us.”

The Office of Emergency Management was called in to help with a number of residents left displaced by the blaze and the Driftwood Community Centre opened its doors to provide temporary shelter for some of those forced out of their homes.

“We won’t know for some time, specifically, how many people will be displaced as a result of the fire,” said Pegg. “There appears to be significant damage on seven, eight and nine and some other floors. Best case scenario, if we end up being able to keep floors one through six operational, that would be fantastic.”

“I can assure you that every unit that can safely be re-occupied will be re-occupied.”

It was not yet clear what the caused the blaze or in what unit it started. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.