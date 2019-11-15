Disorderly conduct charge against Maple Leafs’ Matthews dismissed

The court case against Auston Matthews has been dismissed, Sportsnet can confirm.

Matthews — who was facing a charge of disorderly conduct and disruptive behaviour stemming from an incident in May — and the female security guard who filed the complaint against him reached a settlement in the matter.

Under Arizona law, an individual who is accused of a misdemeanour offence has the ability to settle the matter by coming to a financial agreement in exchange for the criminal case’s conclusion.

In the police report and subsequent police body-cam interview that surfaced, the victim, who is a security guard at the Arizona condominium complex at which Matthews is a resident, alleged that Matthews and a group of males attempted to break into her car at around 2 a.m., where she was doing paper work. When she exited the vehicle to confront them, she alleged Matthews told her they believed it would be funny to see how she would respond.

According to the police report, Matthews, while making his way back to his building, dropped his pants and grabbed his buttocks, leaving his underwear on.