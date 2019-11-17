Loading articles...

Teen girl seriously injured in stabbing near Moss Park

A teenage girl suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed near Moss Park. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

Toronto police are searching for one suspect following a stabbing near Moss Park.

Officers say a teenage girl was stabbed near a gas station in the area of Jarvis Street and Richmond Street East just after 7 p.m.

Paramedics say the teen was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for a female suspect who fled the scene eastbound on Richmond Street wearing a white jacket and dark pants.

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies.