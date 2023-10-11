3 people wanted in alleged assault investigation near Broadview station

Patrick Allan Dunn, 38, Jahmal Justin Brown, 29, and Michelle Leeann Matheson, 36, all of Toronto, are wanted by police.
Patrick Allan Dunn, 38, Jahmal Justin Brown, 29, and Michelle Leeann Matheson, 36, all of Toronto, are wanted by police. (TPS/HO)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted October 11, 2023 8:16 pm.

Toronto police are looking for three suspects, two men and a woman, as well as an outstanding suspect who are wanted in an aggravated assault investigation.

On Oct. 8, at approximately 8:16 a.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Broadview Avenue and Pretoria Avenue area.

Allegedly two men and two women entered a residential apartment unit, and once inside attacked the people in the unit. Two victims sustained serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Toronto police have identified three of the four suspects. Patrick Allan Dunn, 38, Jahmal Justin Brown, 29, and Michelle Leeann Matheson, 36, all of Toronto, are wanted for two counts of forcible confinement, five counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of threatening bodily harm, threatening death and two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators ask for the public’s assistance identifying the outstanding fourth suspect. She is described as 5’4″, slim to medium build, with red hair, wearing a pink jacket, pink pants, and white shoes.

The fourth suspect wanted in an assault investigation.
The fourth suspect wanted in an assault investigation. (TPS/HO)
Top Stories

'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

9h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

5h ago

Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel
Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says a Canadian citizen, Adi Vital-Kaploun, was killed by Hamas militants in Israel. The group's CEO, Andrea Freedman, says Vital-Kaploun was killed at her kibbutz near...

5h ago

Maple Leafs unveil new goal song at home opener
Maple Leafs unveil new goal song at home opener

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally outgrown their blue-eyed-soul era. Believe your ears: After five full seasons of blasting Hall & Oates' happy-go-lucky '80s pop jam "You...

24m ago

