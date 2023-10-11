3 people wanted in alleged assault investigation near Broadview station

Toronto police are looking for three suspects, two men and a woman, as well as an outstanding suspect who are wanted in an aggravated assault investigation.

On Oct. 8, at approximately 8:16 a.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Broadview Avenue and Pretoria Avenue area.

Allegedly two men and two women entered a residential apartment unit, and once inside attacked the people in the unit. Two victims sustained serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Toronto police have identified three of the four suspects. Patrick Allan Dunn, 38, Jahmal Justin Brown, 29, and Michelle Leeann Matheson, 36, all of Toronto, are wanted for two counts of forcible confinement, five counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of threatening bodily harm, threatening death and two counts of aggravated assault.

Investigators ask for the public’s assistance identifying the outstanding fourth suspect. She is described as 5’4″, slim to medium build, with red hair, wearing a pink jacket, pink pants, and white shoes.