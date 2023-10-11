After delays, California unveils first site of state tiny home project to relieve homelessness

By Trân Nguyễn, The Associated Press

Posted October 11, 2023 8:19 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2023 8:26 pm.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An abandoned office park in Sacramento will be the site of the first group of 1,200 tiny homes to be built in four cities to address California’s homelessness crisis, the governor’s office announced Wednesday after being criticized for the project experiencing multiple delays.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is under pressure to make good on his promise to show he’s tackling the issue. In March, the Democratic governor announced a plan to gift several California cities hundreds of tiny homes by the fall to create space to help clear homeless encampments that have sprung up across the state’s major cities. The $30 million project would create homes, some as small as 120 square feet (11 square meters), that can be assembled in 90 minutes and cost a fraction of what it takes to build permanent housing.

More than 171,000 homeless people live in California, making up about 30% of the nation’s homeless population. The state has spent roughly $30 billion in the last few years to help them, with mixed results.

Under Newsom’s plan, Sacramento will receive 350 homes, Los Angeles will get 500, San Jose will get 200 and San Diego will get 150. But seven months after the announcement, those homes haven’t been built, and the state has yet to award any contracts for builders, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Newsom’s administration said the state is “moving with unprecedented rate” on the project and will finalize the contracts this month, with plans to break ground at the Sacramento location before the end of the year. Officials also pointed to a new law signed by Newsom in July to streamline construction of tiny homes.

“When it comes to projects like this, it’s just not overnight,” Hafsa Kaka, a senior advisor to Newsom, said at a news conference Wednesday. “There’s no holdup. We’ve been continuing the momentum.”

On Wednesday, city leaders said 175 tiny homes will be placed at the 13-acre vacant office park, part of which will eventually be built into a medical campus with treatment beds, a health center and other services run by WellSpace Health, a nonprofit health system.

“This is going to be a whole person approach,” Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg said Wednesday. “It’s going to help thousands of people who are going to benefit because of the comprehensive nature of the approach here.”

Sacramento and the state have also agreed to place the other 175 tiny homes at the California state fairgrounds.

San Jose this month has secured a 7.2-acre lot owned by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority for its 200 homes. Newsom’s administration on Wednesday didn’t say when it would start on the projects in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Trân Nguyễn, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

9h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

5h ago

Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel
Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says a Canadian citizen, Adi Vital-Kaploun, was killed by Hamas militants in Israel. The group's CEO, Andrea Freedman, says Vital-Kaploun was killed at her kibbutz near...

5h ago

Maple Leafs unveil new goal song at home opener
Maple Leafs unveil new goal song at home opener

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally outgrown their blue-eyed-soul era. Believe your ears: After five full seasons of blasting Hall & Oates' happy-go-lucky '80s pop jam "You...

29m ago

Top Stories

'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

9h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

5h ago

Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel
Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says a Canadian citizen, Adi Vital-Kaploun, was killed by Hamas militants in Israel. The group's CEO, Andrea Freedman, says Vital-Kaploun was killed at her kibbutz near...

5h ago

Maple Leafs unveil new goal song at home opener
Maple Leafs unveil new goal song at home opener

TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have finally outgrown their blue-eyed-soul era. Believe your ears: After five full seasons of blasting Hall & Oates' happy-go-lucky '80s pop jam "You...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.

9h ago

3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

4h ago

0:47
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action

Mobile mortgage specialists are filing a class action lawsuit against TD bank. Kris Mccusker has the details.

1:01
RCMP launch criminal investigation into Greenbelt changes
RCMP launch criminal investigation into Greenbelt changes

The RCMP has launched an investigation into the Ford Government’s controversial Greenbelt land swap. Richard Southern explains.

More Videos