Traffic resumes at Baltimore/Washington International Airport after law enforcement clears vehicle

By The Associated Press

Posted October 11, 2023 4:43 pm.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Traffic has resumed at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after a closure Wednesday afternoon while law enforcement investigated a vehicle near the terminal, officials said.

People already inside the terminal were asked to remain in place for over an hour.

“The terminal roadway is temporarily shut down,” airport officials had said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, a little after 3 p.m. “Vehicular traffic approaching the airport is currently being held.”

In replies to the post, people said police were blocking foot traffic as well. They posted photos of gridlocked cars approaching the airport entrance.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management said Interstate 195 is closed at the Airport Boulevard exit.

In another post about an hour later, airport officials said law enforcement was continuing to investigate a vehicle on a lower-level roadway near the terminal.

They quickly posted again, saying the vehicle had been cleared and “roadway operations will slowly return to normal.” They said the upper-level roadway was open for pickup and drop-off traffic, but passengers would not be allowed to exit the lower level.

No additional information about the investigation was immediately available.

