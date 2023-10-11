Leaks of secret information ‘happen often,’ lawyer for ex-RCMP official tells court

OTTAWA — A lawyer for a former RCMP intelligence official accused of breaching Canada’s secrets law is suggesting federal leaks of sensitive information happen often.

Mark Ertel, who represents Cameron Jay Ortis, made the comments while cross-examining RCMP Sgt. Peter Neily, who took part in the police force’s investigation of Ortis.

Ortis, 51, is charged with violating the Security of Information Act by allegedly revealing secrets to three individuals in 2015 and trying to do so in a fourth instance, as well as breach of trust and a computer-related offence.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges in Ontario Superior Court.

Neily told the court today about how he personally followed up with business people who allegedly received offers of secret information from an unknown sender.

The Crown is trying to make the case that Ortis was behind the overtures, ultimately breaching the Security of Information Act.

