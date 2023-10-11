Nets coach Vaughn says team from Israel wants to play exhibition game Thursday despite war at home

By The Associated Press

Posted October 11, 2023 10:41 pm.

Last Updated October 11, 2023 10:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said their opponent from Israel still wants to play an exhibition game Thursday night in Brooklyn, days after the country was attacked by Hamas militants.

Maccabi Ra’anana will be opening a three-game tour against NBA teams. Nets center Nic Claxton questioned Wednesday whether the game should be played because of the ongoing war that has already claimed more than 2,300 lives.

“We feel for the players that we’re playing against,” the center said. “I don’t know if we should be playing the game personally. I don’t think we should be playing the game.”

Asked why he felt that way, Claxton responded: “Because there’s bigger things in the world going on than basketball.”

But Vaughn said canceling the game would be against the wishes of the team from the Israeli National League.

“Just organizationally, we have been in contact with Maccabi and Maccabi has reiterated to us that they do want to play the game,” Vaughn said.

Maccabi Ra’anana will also visit Cleveland and Minnesota. Last year, it faced the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City and Portland during the preseason.

