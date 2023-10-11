Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits fire-ravaged parts of Northwest Territories

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted October 11, 2023 2:42 pm.

HAY RIVER, N.W.T. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has begun a tour of parts of the Northwest Territories that were ravaged by a record wildfire season.

Trudeau, along with local politicians, walked up residential driveways in the community of Enterprise to see the burned-out remains of homes and melted vehicles.

Chaal Cadieux, a foreman with the hamlet of about 100 people, told the prime minister that everyone got out safely.

A fast-moving wildfire in August tore through Enterprise, destroying nearly all its homes and structures.

About 20 people have returned, but many are staying elsewhere in the territory and other parts of Canada.

Cadieux says his family is now renting a place about 40 kilometres away in Hay River, where Trudeau is set to visit later in the day.

As Trudeau and Cadieux walked over to a charred skidoo trailer and swing set, Trudeau asked about something on the ground. Cadieux said it was for a zip line.

“I know that hitch,” Trudeau said Wednesday.

The territory saw nearly 70 per cent of its population displaced during the fire season, including a three-week evacuation order that forced about 20,000 people to flee the capital of Yellowknife.

Wildfires have burned a record amount of area across the territory since flaring up in the spring. Ninety-five were still burning as of Tuesday. 

People in Hay River and the nearby Kátł’odeeche First Nation were also forced to leave because of fire in May and again in August. Houses and the band office were damaged in Kátł’odeeche.

It was the later fire, fuelled by raging winds, that tore through Enterprise. Officials said 80 per cent of the structures in the community were destroyed.

A few families who no longer have homes are staying in recreational vehicles parked outside the hamlet’s gas station as they wait for information on whether they will get a temporary house or can start clearing debris off their property.

They recount stories of fleeing a wall of smoke that quickly moved in and the devastation they felt when they were able to return, finding the blackened remains of the lives they had built.

Eighty-year-old Amy Mercredi recently returned to the community and said she cried when she saw the reality that the home she’d lived in for decades was gone.

She recalled having to leave with her two young grandsons and, once they had arrived in northern Alberta, learning that their home burned. 

Mercredi said one grandson asked about his Lego, his most prized possession that had been left behind. She held back tears as she kept driving. 

Mercredi said she returned to Enterprise to make sure her grandsons could continue school in nearby Hay River, but they don’t have a permanent place to stay. 

Many who visited their burned homes said hotel rooms are not a long-term solution. The local hotel was also destroyed by the fire, so many are staying in Hay River, where accommodations are scant.

Blair Porter, a senior administrative officer with Enterprise, said he wants to make sure residents can return. The hamlet is trying to find solutions for those who lost their homes. 

“One of the things we don’t want to have happen is that people just get fed up … throw their hands up in the air and say they are not coming back,” Porter said. 

But, he said, the community needs co-operation from other levels of government to get it done. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023. 

Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

2h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

50m ago

Ontario NDP leader calls on MPP to retract Israel-Hamas statement
Ontario NDP leader calls on MPP to retract Israel-Hamas statement

Ontario's NDP leader is calling for one of her MPP's to retract a controversial social media post made about the Israel-Hamas war. Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama posted a two-paragraph statement under...

updated

2h ago

Police recover nearly $500,000 worth of drugs in Markham, men charged
Police recover nearly $500,000 worth of drugs in Markham, men charged

York Regional Police say officers have recovered nearly $500,000 worth of controlled drugs and substances, leading to the arrests of two men. On September 27, authorities received information about...

33m ago

Top Stories

'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

2h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

50m ago

Ontario NDP leader calls on MPP to retract Israel-Hamas statement
Ontario NDP leader calls on MPP to retract Israel-Hamas statement

Ontario's NDP leader is calling for one of her MPP's to retract a controversial social media post made about the Israel-Hamas war. Hamilton Centre MPP Sarah Jama posted a two-paragraph statement under...

updated

2h ago

Police recover nearly $500,000 worth of drugs in Markham, men charged
Police recover nearly $500,000 worth of drugs in Markham, men charged

York Regional Police say officers have recovered nearly $500,000 worth of controlled drugs and substances, leading to the arrests of two men. On September 27, authorities received information about...

33m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.

3h ago

3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.

20h ago

2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

20h ago

1:01
RCMP launch criminal investigation into Greenbelt changes
RCMP launch criminal investigation into Greenbelt changes

The RCMP has launched an investigation into the Ford Government’s controversial Greenbelt land swap. Richard Southern explains.

3:15
Large-scale demonstrations in Toronto in wake of Israel-Hamas war
Large-scale demonstrations in Toronto in wake of Israel-Hamas war

Heated moments as hundreds took to the streets of Toronto in support of both Israel and Palestine. Tina Yazdani reports.

More Videos