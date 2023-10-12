80-year-old critically injured in Hamilton-area crash

An 80-year-old has suffered life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Hamilton on Thursday afternoon.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 6 crossed over into the northbound lanes and struck two other vehicles between Parkside Drive and 5th Concession around 1 p.m.

The 80-year-old driver of the southbound car was taken to hospital with critical injuries. Three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.