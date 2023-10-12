A youth football coach was shot in front of his team during practice at a park in St. Louis

By The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 10:47 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 10:57 am.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A youth football coach was shot in front of his players during practice at a park in St. Louis, sending him to the hospital in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

The 30-year-old coach was shot multiple times Tuesday evening at Sherman Park. Daryl Clemmons, 43, later turned himself in, police said. He was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Clemmons does not yet have an attorney who could speak on his behalf, according to Missouri’s online court-reporting system. A call to a phone number listed for him went unanswered.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus told KMOV-TV that the shooter and the coach got into some type of altercation, which led to “gunfire in front of the children.” Police have not said if Clemmons was a parent or if the altercation was related to the football team. Police have not disclosed the ages of the players.

“For someone to take out a gun and to lose their cool, it easily could’ve been something more tragic,” Tyus said.

The Urban League is partnering with the city to offer counseling to the players and others who witnessed the shooting.

