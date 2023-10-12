An Italian couple is unaccounted for in Southern Israel. The husband needs regular medical care

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, left, meets with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, left, meets with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil) Copyright 2023The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 9:12 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 9:27 am.

They were last heard from at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They were sheltering in their safe room after militants began storming the southern Israel community of Be’eri, where at least 100 people were later found dead.

Now they are gone.

Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, 65, and Lilach Lea Havron, 60, are among the estimated 150 people believed held by Hamas in Gaza. The couple were with their health care aide. Their son, Nadav Kipnis, told The Associated Press that in addition to the couple and their aide, eight members of Havron’s family — including three children — are unaccounted for.

The family believes all 11 were taken to Gaza because their bodies weren’t recovered and because some of their cell phones have been traced there. Fears are high especially for the father, who uses a wheelchair, takes medications and needs regular hospital care.

The Kipnis family has Italian citizenship through a paternal grandmother who hailed from Leghorn and moved to Israel, via Tunisia, after the Holocaust.

For now, all the family has to go on are are the messages and videos contained in a “nightmarish” group chat of Be’eri neighbors who described in real time as the militants went door to door, flushing people from their safe rooms, sometimes by setting their houses on fire, Nadav Kipnis said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani traveled to Egypt on Wednesday to drum up regional Arab support to liberate Italian hostages. Three Italian-Israelis are unaccounted for — the couple and a young man reportedly injured at the music festival massacre.

Nadav Kipnis says he’s grateful for the Foreign Ministry’s attention, saying Italian officials had been in regular contact with him since Saturday. He told AP: “I hope that with the help of the ministry, my family and the rest of the hostages will return home soon.”

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

1h ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

1h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

3h ago

Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

11m ago

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

1h ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

1h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

3h ago

Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

14h ago

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

16h ago

0:47
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action

Mobile mortgage specialists are filing a class action lawsuit against TD bank. Kris Mccusker has the details.

More Videos