Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children dies in hospital

FILE - This undated police mug shot released by Colombian police, shows Luis Alfredo Garavito, in Bogota, Colombia. Authorities in Colombia say that Garabito, a prolific serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children during the 1990s died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at a hospital where he was imprisoned. (Colombia Police via AP, File) FILE - This undated police mug shot released by Colombian police, shows Luis Alfredo Garavito, in Bogota, Colombia. Authorities in Colombia say that Garabito, a prolific serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children during the 1990s died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, at a hospital where he was imprisoned. (Colombia Police via AP, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 6:42 pm.

A prolific Colombian serial killer who confessed to murdering more than 190 children during the 1990s died Thursday in a hospital, prison authorities said. He was 66.

Luis Alfredo Garavito, nicknamed “The Beast,” confessed to having murdered children between the ages of 8 and 16 — mostly from low-income families – whom he kidnapped and abused by posing as a monk, a homeless person or a street vendor.

The National Penitentiary and Prison Institute said that Garavito died in a hospital in Valledupar, in northern Colombia, where he remained imprisoned. The cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Garavito was born in 1957 in the Colombian department of Quindío, and as an adult he traveled to 11 departments around the country where he abused and killed minors. The authorities began to follow his trail when they noticed similarities in the cases of disappearances of minors in Pereira, Armenia and Tunja.

Garavito was arrested in April 1999 on an attempted rape charge, but when an investigating judge asked him if he was the killer of 114 children whose bodies were found in 59 Colombian towns beginning in 1994, Garavito admitted the crimes and begged to be forgiven. Then he confessed to more murders, amounting to more than 190.

That same year, Garavito apologized to the families of the victims in a court hearing: “I want to ask for forgiveness for everything I did and I am going to confess. Yes, I killed them and not only those, I killed others.”

In recent years, Garavito’s release from prison was considered imminent, after serving three-fifths of his sentence. In 2021, then-president Iván Duque (2018-2022) rejected the possibility of him regaining his freedom and assured that during his government he would have to “stay in prison.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights
Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights

Many are watching the war in Israel unfold here in Ontario, feeling scared and helpless as they try to stay connected to their loved ones who are in danger. One woman from Cambridge,...

16m ago

3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community
3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

1h ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed by fellow students outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the...

43m ago

Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto
Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto

It has been five months since Nathan, a 37-year-old man with Down Syndrome, went missing and police have yet to locate him or provide any updates on where he might be. Police said Nathan was last seen...

27m ago

Top Stories

Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights
Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights

Many are watching the war in Israel unfold here in Ontario, feeling scared and helpless as they try to stay connected to their loved ones who are in danger. One woman from Cambridge,...

16m ago

3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community
3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

1h ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed by fellow students outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the...

43m ago

Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto
Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto

It has been five months since Nathan, a 37-year-old man with Down Syndrome, went missing and police have yet to locate him or provide any updates on where he might be. Police said Nathan was last seen...

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

23h ago

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.
More Videos