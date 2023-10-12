Court hearing to discuss contested Titanic expedition is canceled after firm scales back dive plan

By Ben Finley, The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 6:04 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 6:13 pm.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal admiralty court in Virginia has canceled a Friday hearing to discuss a contested expedition to the Titanic after the salvage firm scaled back its dive plans. But a looming court battle over the 2024 mission is not over yet.

RMST Titanic Inc. owns the salvage rights to the world’s most famous shipwreck. It originally planned to possibly retrieve artifacts from inside the Titanic’s hull, informing the court of its intentions in June.

In August, the U.S. government filed a motion to intervene, arguing that the court should stop the expedition. U.S. attorneys cited a 2017 federal law and an agreement with Great Britain to restrict entry into the Titanic’s hull because it’s considered a grave site.

Lawyers on each side of the case were set to discuss the matter Friday before a U.S. District Judge in Norfolk who oversees Titanic salvage matters.

But the company said this week that it no longer planned to retrieve artifacts or do anything else that might involve the 2017 law. RMST is now opposing the government’s motion to intervene as a party in its salvage case before the admiralty court.

RMST has been the court-recognized steward of the Titanic’s artifacts since 1994. Its collection holds thousands of items following several dives, the last of which was in 2010. The firm exhibits anything from silverware to a piece of the ship’s hull.

The company said it changed the dive plans because its director of underwater research, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, died in the implosion of the Titan submersible near the Titanic shipwreck in June. The Titan was operated by a separate company, OceanGate, to which Nargeolet was lending expertise.

Nargeolet was supposed to lead the 2024 expedition.

The Titanic was traveling from Southampton, England, to New York when it struck an iceberg and sank in 1912. About 1,500 of the roughly 2,200 people on board died.

The wreck was discovered on the North Atlantic seabed in 1985.

Ben Finley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights
Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights

Many are watching the war in Israel unfold here in Ontario, feeling scared and helpless as they try to stay connected to their loved ones who are in danger. One woman from Cambridge,...

18m ago

3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community
3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

1h ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed by fellow students outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the...

44m ago

Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto
Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto

It has been five months since Nathan, a 37-year-old man with Down Syndrome, went missing and police have yet to locate him or provide any updates on where he might be. Police said Nathan was last seen...

29m ago

Top Stories

Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights
Canadians in Gaza Strip hoping for evacuation flights

Many are watching the war in Israel unfold here in Ontario, feeling scared and helpless as they try to stay connected to their loved ones who are in danger. One woman from Cambridge,...

18m ago

3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community
3 men arrested for allegedly threatening Jewish high school, community

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

1h ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed by fellow students outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the...

44m ago

Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto
Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto

It has been five months since Nathan, a 37-year-old man with Down Syndrome, went missing and police have yet to locate him or provide any updates on where he might be. Police said Nathan was last seen...

29m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

23h ago

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.
2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.
More Videos