Saskatchewan government tables school pronoun bill, invokes notwithstanding clause

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Saskatchewan government plans to invoke the notwithstanding clause to override a judge’s injunction and introduce legislation about the province’s pronoun policy in school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks to the media at the Saskatchewan legislature in Regina, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Saskatchewan government plans to invoke the notwithstanding clause to override a judge’s injunction and introduce legislation about the province’s pronoun policy in school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu The Canadian Press

By Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2023 1:56 pm.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan government has tabled legislation and the notwithstanding clause to prevent children under 16 from changing their names or pronouns at school without parental consent.

A judge granted an injunction at the end of September pausing the Saskatchewan Party government’s pronoun policy.

Premier Scott Moe pledged the same day to recall the legislature early to put the policy into legislation and invoke the notwithstanding clause. The clause is a rarely used provision that allows governments to override certain sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms for up to five years.

Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said Thursday he was pleased to table the parents’ bill of rights act.

“Parents should always be involved in important decisions involving their children,” Cockrill said in a news release.

Opposition NDP house leader Nicole Sarauer said the bill tramples on the rights of children

“Here’s a government willing to call a sitting in an unprecedented way, change rules of procedure … to pass this bill.

“Way to go guys, and doing it for the purpose of using the notwithstanding clause to trample on the rights of children.”

The bill says if it’s believed a student would be harmed because of the pronoun consent requirement, the school’s principal is to direct the student to a counsellor.

It also says parents must be given at least two weeks’ notice before any sexual health content is presented in schools so they can withdraw their children.

Moe has said the policy, announced in August, has strong support from the majority of Saskatchewan residents and parents.

Saskatchewan’s child advocate Lisa Broda said in a report that it violates rights to gender identity and expression.

Lawyers for UR Pride had sought the injunction, arguing the policy could cause teachers to out or misgender children and that it violates Charter rights.

A judge ordered the injunction until a constitutional challenge can be heard in court later this year. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Jeremy Simes, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police are planning to keep security stepped up around Jewish communities and places of worship as war rages in the Middle East, but say there is no evidence of any legitimate threats to residents...

1h ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the Midland Avenue and...

0m ago

Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark
Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of the GTA as temperatures are expected to plunge to near the freezing mark Thursday night and into Friday morning. The advisory is in effect...

2h ago

Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers
Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers

Rideshare companies are warning of costly rides and long wait times as Toronto moves to cap the amount of ridesharing vehicles on its streets. City council voted to freeze the number of Uber and Lyft...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police are planning to keep security stepped up around Jewish communities and places of worship as war rages in the Middle East, but say there is no evidence of any legitimate threats to residents...

1h ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the Midland Avenue and...

0m ago

Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark
Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of the GTA as temperatures are expected to plunge to near the freezing mark Thursday night and into Friday morning. The advisory is in effect...

2h ago

Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers
Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers

Rideshare companies are warning of costly rides and long wait times as Toronto moves to cap the amount of ridesharing vehicles on its streets. City council voted to freeze the number of Uber and Lyft...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

19h ago

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.

20h ago

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

20h ago

More Videos