Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. A small plane has crashed just metres from a hotel in Chilliwack, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Michael Ranger

Posted October 12, 2023 7:26 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 7:57 am.

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a person lying in the roadway.

Traffic services confirm an elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Steeles is closed in both directions between Birchmount and Kennedy for the investigation.

