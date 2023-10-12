breaking
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Posted October 12, 2023 7:26 am.
Last Updated October 12, 2023 7:57 am.
A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a person lying in the roadway.
Traffic services confirm an elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle.
The vehicle involved remained at the scene.
Steeles is closed in both directions between Birchmount and Kennedy for the investigation.