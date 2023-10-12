English Football Association to honor the Israeli and Palestinian victims at Wembley Stadium

FILE - An aerial view of Wembley stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. UEFA has decided the future of soccer’s European Championship for the next decade. The United Kingdom and Ireland will host in 2028 and an unusual Italy-Turkey co-hosting plan was picked for 2032. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) FILE - An aerial view of Wembley stadium in London, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. UEFA has decided the future of soccer’s European Championship for the next decade. The United Kingdom and Ireland will host in 2028 and an unusual Italy-Turkey co-hosting plan was picked for 2032. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 9:17 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 9:27 am.

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association will pay tribute to the Israeli and Palestinian victims of the war in the Middle East when England hosts Australia in a friendly match at Wembley Stadium on Friday.

Plans, however, do not include lighting up the national stadium’s iconic arch in the colors of Israel’s flag, despite increasing calls to do so, the FA said Thursday.

The England and Australia teams will wear black armbands and observe a moment of silence before kick off.

“We stand for humanity and an end to the death, violence, fear and suffering,” the FA said.

The soccer body also said it would only permit “flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality” for the nations competing on Friday. The same rules will apply when England hosts Italy in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

Wembley’s arch has been lit up in the past in the colors of Ukraine’s flag after it was invaded by Russia and in the colors of Brazil when soccer great Pele died.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

1h ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

1h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

3h ago

Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

8m ago

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

1h ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

1h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

3h ago

Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

14h ago

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

16h ago

0:47
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action

Mobile mortgage specialists are filing a class action lawsuit against TD bank. Kris Mccusker has the details.

More Videos