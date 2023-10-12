EU orders biotech giant Illumina to unwind $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail

FILE - European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders delivers a speech on the electoral law, the investigative committee and the rule of law in Poland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. The European Union on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 ordered U.S. biotech giant Illumina to undo its $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail because it closed the deal without approval of regulators in the 27-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File) FILE - European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders delivers a speech on the electoral law, the investigative committee and the rule of law in Poland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. The European Union on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 ordered U.S. biotech giant Illumina to undo its $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail because it closed the deal without approval of regulators in the 27-nation bloc. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File)

By Raf Casert, The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 7:12 am.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Thursday ordered U.S. biotech giant Illumina to undo its $7.1 billion purchase of cancer-screening company Grail because it closed the deal without approval of regulators in the 27-nation bloc.

The EU already slapped a $475 million fine on Illumina over the summer for jumping the gun on the acquisition without its consent. Now, the order to unwind the deal “restores competition in the development of early cancer detection tests,” EU antitrust Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

“By ordering Illumina to restore Grail’s independence, we ensure a level playing field in this crucial market to the ultimate benefit of European consumers,” he said.

Illumina said it is reviewing the order to sell Grail. The company also has previously asked the EU’s highest court to rule on its challenge to the bloc’s ability to review the merger.

Allowing the deal to stand would have undermined the credibility of EU regulators. Companies almost invariably play by the rules and wait to complete an acquisition or merger until antitrust authorities have cleared it, according to the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm and top antitrust enforcer.

Illumina announced the acquisition of Grail in 2020, but the commission said the company broke EU merger rules by completing the deal without its consent. The commission prohibited the deal in September 2022.

The EU accused Illumina and Grail of knowingly and deliberately merging before getting clearance in what amounted to a vital infringement of the rules.

Illumina must “restore the situation prevailing before” the acquisition, regulators said, and how Illumina divests itself of Grail also needs EU approval.

Regulators worldwide have targeted the deal. The Federal Trade Commission ordered Illumina to sell Grail earlier this year after finding the merger would “stifle competition and innovation in the U.S. market for life-saving cancer tests.”

The EU said the acquisition would squeeze out competitors and give Illumina too dominant of a position in the market.

San Diego-based Illumina is a major supplier of next-generation sequencing systems for genetic and genomic analysis, while Grail is a health company developing blood tests to try to catch cancer early.

Raf Casert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

12m ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

breaking

7m ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

1h ago

Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

9h ago

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

12m ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

breaking

7m ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

1h ago

Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

13h ago

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

14h ago

0:47
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action

Mobile mortgage specialists are filing a class action lawsuit against TD bank. Kris Mccusker has the details.

More Videos