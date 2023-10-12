French police are probing possible poisoning of Russian journalist who denounced Ukraine war on TV

Posted October 12, 2023 3:20 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 3:27 pm.

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors are investigating a suspected poisoning Thursday of a Russian journalist who fled after denouncing the war in Ukraine on live TV.

Marina Ovsyannikova called emergency services and was hospitalized after suddenly falling ill as she left her Paris apartment and said she suspected she was poisoned, the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Police were examining her apartment and an investigation was underway, the prosecutor’s office said.

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders, which helped Ovsyannikova escape Russia and settle in France, said its team has been ‘’at her side’’ since she sought medical attention. The group, known also by its French acronym RSF, did not have further information about what happened.

Ovsyannikova, who worked at Russian state television Channel One, drew international attention in March 2022 after appearing behind the anchor of an evening news broadcast with a sign that said, “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, they are lying to you here.”

She was charged with disparaging the Russian military and fined 30,000 rubles ($270 at the time). She later staged a protest near the Kremlin in July 2022, was detained and placed under house arrest before escaping to France with her daughter.

Earlier this month, a Moscow court sentenced her to 8 1/2 years in prison in absentia for spreading false information about the Russian army. It was the latest example of a Russian crackdown on dissent that has intensified since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 20 months ago. The scale of the crackdown has been unprecedented in post-Soviet Russia.

3 men arrested for threatening Jewish high school, hate crime unit investigating
3 men arrested for threatening Jewish high school, hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

7m ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities and places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities and places of worship

Toronto police are planning to keep security stepped up around Jewish communities and places of worship as war rages in the Middle East, but say there is no evidence of any legitimate threats to residents...

34m ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the Midland Avenue and...

34m ago

Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark
Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of the GTA as temperatures are expected to plunge to near the freezing mark Thursday night and into Friday morning. The advisory is in effect...

3h ago

