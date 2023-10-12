Greenpeace files securities complaint against Suncor over climate risk disclosures

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2023 4:00 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 4:12 am.

CALGARY — An environmental group has lodged a formal complaint with the Alberta Securities Commission over Suncor Energy Inc.’s climate risk disclosures.

Greenpeace Canada says Suncor may have failed to provide full, true and plain disclosure of all material facts in its forward-looking financial statements.

Greenpeace senior energy strategist Keith Stewart says the Calgary-based oil giant used to prepare an annual report on climate-related risks, which included the disclosure of business strategy risk and the potential for stranded assets in a low-carbon future.

Stewart says Suncor stopped disclosing the expected impacts on the company’s business strategy and profitability in various climate scenarios this year.

He says this change in disclosure comes as the company appears to be doubling down on fossil fuels by selling off its renewables assets and purchasing a larger stake in the Fort Hills oilsands mine.

Suncor put out a 52-page climate report earlier this year in which it detailed its objective to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from production by 2050, with an interim objective of 10 million tonnes of annual emission reductions across its value chain by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SU)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

16h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

13h ago

Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel
Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says a Canadian citizen, Adi Vital-Kaploun, was killed by Hamas militants in Israel. The group's CEO, Andrea Freedman, says Vital-Kaploun was killed at her kibbutz near...

12h ago

Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks
'Wasn't Air Canada': Ontario family's attempt to contact airline ends up costing big bucks

Rosanna Fuschino of Mississauga, Ont. is the matriarch of a large, close-knit Italian-Canadian family. "We are a loving family and love to travel," she told CityNews. Several years ago, they started...

16h ago

Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit
Suspect used fraudulent document in unsolved $20M Pearson gold heist: lawsuit

A U.S.-based security company suing Air Canada over an unsolved $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson airport says a suspect accessed the cargo facilities using a fraudulent document. In a lawsuit...

13h ago

Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel
Jewish group says Ottawa woman killed in Israel

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says a Canadian citizen, Adi Vital-Kaploun, was killed by Hamas militants in Israel. The group's CEO, Andrea Freedman, says Vital-Kaploun was killed at her kibbutz near...

12h ago

Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Marner, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.

16h ago

3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

11h ago

0:47
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action

Mobile mortgage specialists are filing a class action lawsuit against TD bank. Kris Mccusker has the details.

1:01
RCMP launch criminal investigation into Greenbelt changes
RCMP launch criminal investigation into Greenbelt changes

The RCMP has launched an investigation into the Ford Government’s controversial Greenbelt land swap. Richard Southern explains.

More Videos