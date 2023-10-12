Health ministers are set to wrap up two days of meetings in Charlottetown

Members of the P.E.I. Health Coalition, P.E.I. Federation of Labour, Canadian Health Coalition, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions demonstrate outside the health ministers meeting in Charlottetown on Thursday, Oct.12, 2023. They are calling for universal pharmacare and to stop legislative moves that would allow the privatization of health care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Brady McCloskeymand Members of the P.E.I. Health Coalition, P.E.I. Federation of Labour, Canadian Health Coalition, Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions demonstrate outside the health ministers meeting in Charlottetown on Thursday, Oct.12, 2023. They are calling for universal pharmacare and to stop legislative moves that would allow the privatization of health care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Brady McCloskeymand

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2023 1:48 pm.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 1:56 pm.

CHARLOTTETOWN — Federal Health Minister Mark Holland and his provincial and territorial counterparts are wrapping up two days of meetings in Prince Edward Island today.

Earlier this week, Holland said a focus of these meetings would be how provinces and territories are going to expand their health workforces and retain those already there amid what many advocates have called a crisis in health care.

Members of the Canadian Health Coalition, P.E.I. Health Coalition, the P.E.I. Federation of Labour and the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions demonstrated this morning in downtown Charlottetown, calling for urgent universal pharmacare and an end to the privatization of health services.

The federal government has promised to table pharmacare legislation this fall.

Tracy Glynn, national director of operations with the Canadian Health Coalition, says there are major concerns about provincial governments opening the door to private health services, as New Brunswick has done by altering legislation to allow for private cataract surgery clinics to operate.

The health ministers are scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon to conclude their two days of meetings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

— With files from Laura Osman in Ottawa.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police are planning to keep security stepped up around Jewish communities and places of worship as war rages in the Middle East, but say there is no evidence of any legitimate threats to residents...

1h ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the Midland Avenue and...

2m ago

Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark
Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of the GTA as temperatures are expected to plunge to near the freezing mark Thursday night and into Friday morning. The advisory is in effect...

2h ago

Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers
Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers

Rideshare companies are warning of costly rides and long wait times as Toronto moves to cap the amount of ridesharing vehicles on its streets. City council voted to freeze the number of Uber and Lyft...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police are planning to keep security stepped up around Jewish communities and places of worship as war rages in the Middle East, but say there is no evidence of any legitimate threats to residents...

1h ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the Midland Avenue and...

2m ago

Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark
Frost advisory for parts of GTA, temperatures expected to fall to near freezing mark

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for parts of the GTA as temperatures are expected to plunge to near the freezing mark Thursday night and into Friday morning. The advisory is in effect...

2h ago

Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers
Uber, Lyft warn of higher costs, long wait times as Toronto moves to cap drivers

Rideshare companies are warning of costly rides and long wait times as Toronto moves to cap the amount of ridesharing vehicles on its streets. City council voted to freeze the number of Uber and Lyft...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

19h ago

2:00
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees
Powdery mildew fungus seen on Toronto maple trees

Several maple trees in central Toronto have been hit with a fungus called powdery mildew. Nick Westoll has more on the fungus and its impact.

20h ago

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.
3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

20h ago

More Videos