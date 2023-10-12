‘Informer’ and ‘My Definition…’ added to Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Dream Warriors arrive on the red carpet for the Juno Awards in Edmonton on March 13, 2023. Hip-hop duo Dream Warriors' bossa nova-inspired "My Definition of a Boombastic Jazz Style" is among four songs being added to the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in November. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

By David Friend, The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2023 7:02 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 7:12 am.

TORONTO — Snow’s infectious reggae-rap success “Informer” and hip-hop duo Dream Warriors’ bossa nova-inspired “My Definition of a Boombastic Jazz Style” are among four songs being inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame next month.

Organizers say they’ve selected a handful of culture-defining songs from the 1980s and 1990s that transcended musical genres and “ushered in a new era” of sound.

Bran Van 3000’s trippy hit “Drinking in L.A.” and Martha and the Muffins’ bouncy new wave anthem “Echo Beach” round out the group.

The inductions — which recognize the song, not the songwriter — will take place during the Hall of Fame’s Legends Series presentation at Toronto’s Glenn Gould Studio on Nov. 1. An evening of performances from emerging artists and conversations with inductees will highlight the event.

Songwriters Marc Jordan and John Capek were previously announced as inductees that night for their lifetime of work, which includes co-writing Rod Stewart’s “Rhythm of My Heart.”

The Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame is rolling out editions of the Legends Series in various cities across the country. 

The first event took place in Montreal on Wednesday, where French singer-songwriter Michel Rivard was honoured. 

Marjolène Morin and Jean Millaire, once members of the 1970s Quebec band Corbeau, were also recognized for their work as solo writers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

