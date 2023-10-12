Judge scolds prosecutors as she delays hearing for co-defendant in Trump classified documents case

FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. New York Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing loans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. New York Judge Arthur Engoron, ruling in a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, found that Trump and his company deceived banks, insurers and others by massively overvaluing his assets and exaggerating his net worth on paperwork used in making deals and securing loans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Terry Spencer And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted October 12, 2023 4:58 pm.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — A judge on Thursday scolded federal prosecutors in the classified documents case against Donald Trump as she abruptly postponed a hearing to determine if the lawyer for one of the former president’s co-defendants had a conflict of interest.

“I admonish the government for wasting the court’s time,” U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon told prosecutors, saying they had presented arguments during Thursday’s hearing that had not been properly raised in earlier court filings.

She said she would set a hearing for a later date for Walt Nauta, a Trump valet charged with conspiring with Trump to conceal classified documents from investigators.

Special counsel Jack Smith’s team had asked for hearings to ensure that Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira were aware of potential conflicts because their lawyers have represented other key figures in the case. Both men were charged alongside Trump with obstructing government efforts to recover classified documents hoarded at Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s Florida estate.

Prosecutors have said in court filings that the multiple representations could create a conflict by causing a lawyer to betray the confidences of a current or former client, or “pull punches,” during cross-examination.

In Nauta’s case, his attorney, Stanley Woodward, has also represented at least seven other witnesses in the probe, prosecutors say, including a Mar-a-Lago information technology worker who the Justice Department says was asked to delete the surveillance video.

That individual retracted “prior false testimony” after switching lawyers, struck a cooperation deal and provided information that incriminated Trump and helped produce a new indictment in July against the former president, Nauta and De Oliveira, prosecutors have said.

During Thursday’s hearing, prosecutor David Harbach, a member of Smith’s team, said that worker would be called as a government witness and questioned — and also cross-examined — about his change in testimony. He said that could create a conflict for Woodward, who as the worker’s former lawyer would presumably would be privy to the confidences of his one-time client.

Woodward has denied any conflict and said the prosecutors had no way of knowing what he knows or doesn’t know about what his client communicated to him.

During an earlier hearing, De Oliveira said during questioning from Cannon that he understood the concerns arising from his lawyer’s former representation of three government witnesses. Nonetheless, he wanted to keep his attorney, John Irving. Cannon ruled that he could.

Irving told the judge he did not foresee a conflict, saying there was nothing the witnesses — who are now represented by a new lawyer — could reveal that is not already known by the government or that would be problematic for De Oliveira.

De Oliveira is accused of lying to investigators when he claimed — falsely, prosecutors say — he hadn’t even seen boxes moved into Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House. They say he conspired with Trump and Nauta to try to delete surveillance footage from the property to prevent it from being turned over to the grand jury. De Oliveira has pleaded not guilty.

___

Tucker reported from Washington.

Terry Spencer And Eric Tucker, The Associated Press


Top Stories

3 men arrested for threatening Jewish high school, hate crime unit investigating
3 men arrested for threatening Jewish high school, hate crime unit investigating

Toronto police have arrested three men, and its hate crime unit is investigating after threats were directed towards a Jewish high school in North York. Authorities were called to the Community Hebrew...

36m ago

Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police
Student 'attacked and stabbed' outside Scarborough high school: Police

A Scarborough high school student was injured after being stabbed outside of school on Thursday. Toronto police were called to David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute in the Midland Avenue and...

2h ago

Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto
Five months pass since man, 37, with Down Syndrome went missing from Toronto

It has been five months since Nathan, a 37-year-old man with Down Syndrome, went missing and still, police have yet to locate him or provide any updates on where he might be. Police said Nathan was...

2h ago

Man accused in London, Ont., attack on Muslim family tells court of childhood abuse
Man accused in London, Ont., attack on Muslim family tells court of childhood abuse

The man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism took the stand in his own defence on Thursday, telling a jury that his ``fundamentalist'' Christian upbringing...

1h ago

