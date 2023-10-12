Laurentian Bank makes changes to senior executive ranks

Laurentian Bank headquarters is seen Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Montreal. Laurentian Bank announced a series of changes to its senior executive ranks following a shake up that saw the appointment of Éric Provost as president and chief executive earlier this month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted October 12, 2023 8:54 am.

Last Updated October 12, 2023 8:56 am.

MONTREAL — Laurentian Bank announced a series of changes to its senior executive ranks following a shakeup that saw the appointment of Éric Provost as president and chief executive earlier this month.

The Montreal-based bank says Sébastien Bélair will expand his mandate by becoming chief operating officer, which now includes oversight of product and digital development.

Bélair has served as chief human resources officer since 2021 and was appointed the chief administration officer in September.

Laurentian also announced that Thierry Langevin will join its executive committee as executive vice-president, commercial banking, in addition to his current role as president, LBC Capital, the bank’s equipment financing division.

Sophie Boucher has been promoted to senior vice-president, head of personal banking and small-medium enterprises. She was vice-president, commercial and syndication, within the Laurentian’s commercial banking unit.

Provost was named to the top job at Laurentian on Oct. 2, in a change that saw the departure of chief executive Rania Llewellyn and resignation of board chair Michael Mueller.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LB)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

1h ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

1h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

3h ago

Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

12m ago

Top Stories

Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash
Stretch of Hwy. 401 express lanes blocked in Toronto after fiery crash

A stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto is remains blocked during the Thursday morning rush due to a fiery crash involving two trucks. Toronto Fire confirm a truck caught fire following a crash between...

TRAFFIC ALERT

1h ago

Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough
Elderly woman struck and killed by vehicle in Scarborough

A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road around 6:45 a.m. for reports...

1h ago

Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship
Toronto police increase patrols in Jewish communities, other places of worship

Toronto police plan to keep security stepped up around the city's Jewish communities and places of worship but say there is no evidence of any credible threats to residents. In a statement released...

3h ago

Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout
Matthews, Maple Leafs defeat Canadiens 6-5 in a wild shootout

Mitch Marner scored the only goal of the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs fought back from 2-0 and 5-3 deficits to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 in a wild NHL regular-season opener for both teams...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines
Metrolinx temporarily limiting service on two major GO train lines

It could be a messy commute for thousands of commuter who rely on GO trains. As Tina Yazdani reports, Metrolinx is limiting service on the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines throughout the weekend and on Monday.

14h ago

2:55
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money
Family warns others after flight issue costs them big money

A family in Mississauga is speaking out after calling a phone number they thought was Air Canada. It wasn't, and now they're out $1,200. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

3:37
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments
Mayor Olivia Chow facing backlash after Israeli-Palestinian comments

After deleting social media posts over the weekend, Mayor Chow heard boos from the crowd at an Israel rally in Toronto. Mark McAllister reports.
2:35
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians
Calls for emergency alert system for missing vulnerable Ontarians

Following three separate cases of missing persons reported in Toronto recently, there are renewed calls to provide police with more tools. Faiza Amin reports on the push to have Ontario establish an emergency alert system.

16h ago

0:47
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action
TD mobile mortgage specialists file proposed class action

Mobile mortgage specialists are filing a class action lawsuit against TD bank. Kris Mccusker has the details.

More Videos