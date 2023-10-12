Laurentian Bank makes changes to senior executive ranks

MONTREAL — Laurentian Bank announced a series of changes to its senior executive ranks following a shakeup that saw the appointment of Éric Provost as president and chief executive earlier this month.

The Montreal-based bank says Sébastien Bélair will expand his mandate by becoming chief operating officer, which now includes oversight of product and digital development.

Bélair has served as chief human resources officer since 2021 and was appointed the chief administration officer in September.

Laurentian also announced that Thierry Langevin will join its executive committee as executive vice-president, commercial banking, in addition to his current role as president, LBC Capital, the bank’s equipment financing division.

Sophie Boucher has been promoted to senior vice-president, head of personal banking and small-medium enterprises. She was vice-president, commercial and syndication, within the Laurentian’s commercial banking unit.

Provost was named to the top job at Laurentian on Oct. 2, in a change that saw the departure of chief executive Rania Llewellyn and resignation of board chair Michael Mueller.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:LB)

The Canadian Press